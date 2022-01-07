SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
01/07/2022 | 02:12pm EST
PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Lawson Products, Inc. (“Lawson”) (NASDAQ: LAWS) on behalf of the Company’s shareholders.
The investigation seeks to determine whether Lawson and/or the company’s officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with recent corporate actions, and whether Lawson’s stockholders have been harmed as a result of such actions.