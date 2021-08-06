SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Churchill Capital Corp IV

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) (“CCIV”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama against CCIV on behalf of those who purchased or acquired CCIV securities between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 30, 2021 ﻿

CCIV is a blank check company, also known as a special purpose acquisition company. Atieva, Inc., d/b/a Lucid Motors (“Lucid”), is an American automotive company specializing in electric cars. As of 2020, Lucid’s first car, Lucid Air, is in development.



On Monday, February 22, 2021, the long anticipated merger agreement between CCIV and Lucid was announced. CCIV and Lucid’s transaction equity value was estimated at $11.75 billion. However, at 6:22 p.m. that same night, Ed Ludlow of Bloomberg News reported that Peter Rawlinson, Lucid’s Chief Executive Officer, announced that production of its debut car will be delayed until at least the second half of 2021, with no definite date set for delivery of an actual vehicle.

Following this news, CCIV’s stock price fell from a close of $57.37 per share on February 22, 2021, to a close of $35.21 per share on February 23, 2021.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose a true and accurate picture of CCIV’s business, operations and financial condition.

CCIV investors may, no later than August 30, 2021 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

