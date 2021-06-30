Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) and Encourages Investors with more than $200,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

06/30/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Array Technologies, Inc. (“Array” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARRY). If you are a shareholder of Array with more than $200,000 in losses, you should contact the Firm.

On May 11, 2021, the Company published their first quarter 2021 results. Here, the market learned that Array had missed profit analysts’ expectations and that the Company withdrew its full-year 2021 outlook. Array attributed the negative results to increases in steel and freight costs. The Complaint alleges that the Company and its executives and directors failed to inform the market that these costs had been negatively impacting Array’s business and operations since before the IPO.

On this news, shares of Array fell by 46.1%, to close at $13.46 on May 12, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you are a shareholder of Array who purchased Array securities between October 14, 2020 and May 11, 2021, you have until July 13, 2021, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. To participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email at investigations@lowey.com.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Array should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7256
Email: investigations@lowey.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:13pHAIER SMART HOME CO.,LTD. : Announcement on the Change in Share Capital of H-Share
EQ
04:13pTCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : issue of 2020 Sustainability Report - its first according to GRI Standards
EQ
04:12pMICRON : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:12pSONOCO PRODUCTS CO  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pFIRST HORIZON CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pGREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pSAVARA INC  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pTALEND S.A.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pIMARA INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:11pTRANSPHORM, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global shares fall on pandemic fears ahead of U.S. jobs report
2Berkshire's Munger says China right to clip Ma's wings
3TODAY ON WALL STREET: The start of a new phase
4THE SAUDI BRITISH BANK : SAUDI BRITISH BANK : Crypto exchange Binance says sterling withdrawals reactivated af..
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Apple, FedEx, Intellia Therapeutics, Reckitt Benckiser, XPO Logistics...

HOT NEWS