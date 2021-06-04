SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) and Encourages Investors with more than $200,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (“PureCycle” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PCT). If you are a shareholder of PureCycle with more than $200,000 in losses, you should contact the Firm.



On May 6, 2021, Hindenburg Research, a short-seller, published a report challenging the valuation of the Company. “PureCycle: The Latest Zero-Revenue ESG SPAC Charade, Sponsored By The Worst Of Wall Street” alleges that the SPAC [special purpose acquisition company] sponsors took PureCycle public to make money for themselves while promoting “unproven technology and ridiculous financial projections.” The report also reveals that Hindenburg consulted with a “30-year expert on polymers, with a background in advanced plastics recycling,” and that this expert stated that the Company’s patent is “indirect,” “vague,” and “a regurgitation of prior art.”

On this news, shares of PureCycle fell by almost 40%, to close at $14.83 on May 6, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you are a shareholder of PureCycle who purchased PureCycle securities between November 16, 2020 and May 5, 2021, you have until July 12, 2021, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. To participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email at investigations@lowey.com .

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding PureCycle should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

