SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Activision Blizzard, Inc. and Encourages Investors Who Lost More than $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/05/2021 | 11:00am EDT
NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (“Activision Blizzard” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATVI). If you are a shareholder of Activision Blizzard with more than $100,000 in losses, you should contact the Firm.

Activision Blizzard is a video game holding company based in Santa Monica, California. The Company was formed by a merger between Activision, Inc. and Vivendi Games. The Company is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It develops and distributes content and services across various gaming platforms. Activision Blizzard has popular games like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Diablo under its umbrella.

On July 20, 2021, California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) filed a lawsuit against the Company alleging rampant sexual harassment and gender discrimination.

Following this news, Activision Blizzard’s stock price dropped precipitously.

If you purchased Activision Blizzard’s securities and incurred losses over $100,000 and wish to learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email at investigations@lowey.com

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100 
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7256
Email: investigations@lowey.com 


