Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

12/17/2021 | 01:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (“Comtech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CMTL).

Lowey Dannenberg is currently investigation Comtech’s possible wrongdoing under federal securities law.   If you are a shareholder of Comtech and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email at investigations@lowey.com.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Comtech should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100 
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7256
Email: investigations@lowey.com


Latest news "Companies"
01:56pFirstEnergy Foundation Presents "Gifts of the Season" to Local Charitable Organizations Within Ohio Edison Service Area
PR
01:56pBP P.L.C. : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
01:55pIIROC Trading Resumption - EGT
AQ
01:55pCrypto Billionaire, Mike Novogratz Collaborates with Rotary Fund to Launch His NFT for Charity
NE
01:53pAn Airbus A320 Will Be The First Aircraft With New Livery
GL
01:52pSyntach AB awarded an EU grant of  2.5 million
PR
01:51pGhislaine Maxwell's lawyers call Epstein ex-girlfriend as witness in sex abuse trial
RE
01:51pETC Awarded Contract to Be the New Electronic Toll Collection System Provider for Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority
GL
01:51pETC Awarded Contract to Be the New Electronic Toll Collection System Provider for Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority
GL
01:50pArgentine government extends 2021 budget after new bill rejected
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slide, safe havens gain as Omicron worries weigh
2Wall Street weighed down by economy-sensitive cyclical stocks
3Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Fedex, Lowe's, Starbucks, 3M...
4The latest from London: Back to reality
5Beijing rule changes to revive China's IPO prospects in 2022, bankers s..

HOT NEWS