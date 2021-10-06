Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of HyreCar, Inc. (HYRE) and Encourages Investors With More Than $50,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

10/06/2021 | 03:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of HyreCar, Inc. (“HyreCar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HYRE). If you are a shareholder of HyreCar with more than $50,000 in losses, you should contact the Firm.

On August 10, 2021, after the market had closed, HyreCar issued a press release announcing disappointing results for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021 ("Q2 2021"), including net losses of $9.3 million compared to losses of $3.8 million in the same period the prior year. Furthermore, the Company's adjusted EBITDA loss for Q2 2021 was $7.1 million (four times higher than the $1.7 million adjusted EBITDA loss experienced in the second quarter of 2020) and its gross profit for Q2 2021 was at $0.8 million (less than one third the Company's gross profit in the second quarter of 2020), with a gross profit margin of just 24%.

Contemporaneously with the release, HyreCar filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a Form 10-Q which disclosed that the Company had incurred skyrocketing costs of revenue during the quarter primarily as a result of significantly higher insurance claims incidence—including claims before March 31, 2021 "in excess of the reserves." On an earnings call, when asked whether HyreCar was actually on track to achieve 45% to 50% gross margins in the near term as previously represented, the Company's Chief Financial Officer essentially withdrew this goal, calling it a "shoot for the sky" aim and stating that "shooting for margin upwards of 40%" was more realistic.

On this news, HyreCar's stock price fell $9.27 per share, or 48.5%, to close at $9.85 per share on August 11, 2021.

If you are a shareholder of HyreCar and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email at investigations@lowey.com.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding HyreCar should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100 
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7256
Email: investigations@lowey.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:01pALTIMMUNE : to Present at Upcoming H.C. Wainwright Investor Conferences October 12-13, 2021
AQ
04:01pEXXON MOBIL CORP : Credit Suisse reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04:01pBRIGHTSPIRE CAPITAL, INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results and Conference Call Date
BU
04:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Omeros Corporation (OMER) on Behalf of Investors
BU
04:01pARBE : Robotics Ltd. And Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. Announce The Scheduled Completion of Business Combination
PR
04:01pCatalyst OrthoScience Announces $12.3 Million Oversubscribed Financing Round to Fuel Company Momentum in Shoulder Arthroplasty
BU
04:01pWEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER : Completes Acquisition of Town of Cedar Grove Water System
BU
04:01pCorn Drops Amid Stronger Dollar and Weaker Energy -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
04:00pDollar advances on inflation worries; payrolls data eyed
RE
04:00pCandy Kingdom Presents 'Miami Sweet,' a Sugary Escape Opening at Aventura Mall on October 15
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rebound on progress toward U.S. debt ceiling resolution
2Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower as U.S. lawmaker..
3Eurostoxx 50 : European stocks skid on inflation angst as oil jumps
4Analyst recommendations: American Airlines, Biogen, Morgan Stanley, Rol..
5Bayer : shares up after first trial win over Roundup

HOT NEWS