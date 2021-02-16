Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

02/16/2021 | 01:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KIDS).

OrthoPediatrics operates as a medical device company. The Company designs, develops, and commercializes orthopaedic implants and instruments to improve the lives of children with orthopaedic conditions.

On December 2, 2020, Culper Research (“Culper”) published a report entitled “OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS): Even Channel Stuffing Can't Save This Company.” The Culper report described OrthoPediatrics as having “engaged in a channel stuffing scheme that has systematically and significantly overstated revenues.” Among other issues, the Culper report alleged that “the Company has abused its ability to book revenues upon shipment by selling and shipping excess product directly to its distributors, many of whom are exclusive to the Company” and described it as “concerning that many of the Company’s ‘exclusive distributors’ are simply former OrthoPediatrics employees who have formed their own distributorships, often while still employed at the Company.”

On this news, OrthoPediatrics’ stock price fell from $44.75 per share, or over 12%, to close at $39.35 per share on December 3, 2020.

On December 14, 2020, Culper published on a follow up report in which it concluded that OrthoPediatrics “is a structurally broken business which has relied on nefarious tactics to inflate its reported revenues.”

On this news, OrthoPediatrics’ stock price fell from $44.30 per share to $43.10, or 2.7%, during intraday trading on December 14, 2020.

Then, on December 31, 2020, OrthoPediatrics announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had commenced a review of the Company on December 15, 2020. Finally, on January 13, 2021, Culper published a letter addressed to Deloitte & Touche, OrthoPediatrics' auditor, stating, in part: "[w]e believe OrthoPediatrics has failed to record proper inventory write-downs and/or establish reserves for product obsolescence."

On this news, OrthoPediatrics’ stock price fell $2.08 per share, or 4.82%, to close at $41.05 per share on January 13, 2021.

If you have suffered a loss from investment in OrthoPediatrics, and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact Christian Levis at clevis@lowey.com or by calling 914-733-7220 or Andrea Farah at afarah@lowey.com or by calling 914-733-7256.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding OrthoPediatrics should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100 
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7256
Email: investigations@lowey.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:37aMARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction
AQ
07:36aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Lowey Dannenberg is Investigating American Express Company for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Its Board of Directors
GL
07:35aWESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Recognized Among Institutional Investor's “Most Honored Companies” and Forbes' “Best Banks in America”
PU
07:35aFAIR ISAAC : What is the Electronic Consent Based Verification Service (eCBSV)?
PU
07:35aMartin Guitar Charitable Foundation Announces 2020 Grants
PR
07:35aLATEST ADDITION TO XBOX ACCESSORIES : Xbox Wireless Headset
PU
07:35aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Aegion Corporation Buyout
GL
07:33aBRK : Gen2 Technologies (BRKK) Targets European Soccer for Iris Media Platform
PR
07:33aSALESFORCE COM : Our Spring '21 Release is Live
PU
07:33aCHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED : Gives $50,000 to Renew Investment with New Directions
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bill Gates warns that manufacturing could challenge climate goals
2DOW JONES 30 : Big data firm Palantir signals slower annual revenue growth, shares fall
3MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks rise, bonds sell off as the 'reflation' trade ga..
4U.S. Supreme Court clears way for Ghosn's accused escape plotters extradition
5Glencore reinstates dividend ahead of Glasenberg exit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ