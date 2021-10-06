Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) and Encourages Investors With More Than $50,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

10/06/2021 | 03:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of The Boston Beer Company Inc. (“Boston Beer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAM). If you are a shareholder of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. with more than $50,000 in losses, you should contact the Firm.

On July 22, 2021, Boston Beer reduced its full year 2021 guidance, advising that it expected earnings per share between $18.00 and $22.00, down from a prior range of $22.00 to $26.00. The Company cited softer-than-expected sales in the hard seltzer category and overall beer industry and stated that it had "overestimated the growth of the hard seltzer category in the second quarter."

On this news, Boston Beer's stock price fell $246.54 per share, or 26%, to close at $701.00 per share on July 12, 2021.

Then, on September 8, 2021, Boston Beer announced that it was withdrawing its 2021 financial guidance issued on July 22, 2021 because of a decrease in demand for its hard seltzer products. The Company further disclosed that it expects to incur hard seltzer-related inventory write-offs, shortfall fees payable to third-party brewers, and other costs associated with the drop in demand during the remainder of fiscal year 2021.

On this news, Boston Beer's stock price fell $21.09 per share, or 3.77%, to close at $538.31 per share on September 8, 2021.

If you are a shareholder of Boston Beer, and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email at investigations@lowey.com.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Boston Beer should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100 
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7256
Email: investigations@lowey.com 


Latest news "Companies"
04:04pHERMAN MILLER INC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (Dollars in millions, except share data) (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:04pDERMTECH, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:04pTHE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION : ® Welcomes Residents to ʻAʻaliʻi® with Opening of Fifth Mixed-Use Development at Honolulu's Ward Village®
PR
04:03pHEALTHCARE TRUST, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pU.S. NEUROSURGICAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pGRAYSCALE DIGITAL LARGE CAP FUND LLC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pRESOURCES CONNECTION, INC. : Reports Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2022
BU
04:02pWall Street ends higher on optimism about U.S. debt-ceiling deal
RE
04:02pTesla would face tough road in any bid to slash $137 million racial bias verdict in U.S
RE
04:02pAGNC INVESTMENT CORP. : Announces Date for Third Quarter Earnings Release and Stockholder Call
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rebound on progress toward U.S. debt ceiling resolution
2Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower as U.S. lawmaker..
3Eurostoxx 50 : European stocks skid on inflation angst as oil jumps
4Analyst recommendations: American Airlines, Biogen, Morgan Stanley, Rol..
5Bayer : shares up after first trial win over Roundup

HOT NEWS