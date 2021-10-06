Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) and Encourages Investors With More Than $50,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

10/06/2021 | 03:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Waterdrop Inc. (“Waterdrop” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WDH). If you are a shareholder of Waterdrop with more than $50,000 in losses who purchased the Company’s shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted in May 2021 (the “IPO”) you should contact the Firm.

A federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the American Depositary Receipts ("ADR's") of Waterdrop in or traceable to Waterdrop's May 2021 IPO.

On May 7, 2021, Waterdrop filed a prospectus for the IPO on a Form 424B4, which incorporated and formed part of the Registration Statement. The Registration Statement was used to sell to the investing public 30 million Waterdrop ADR's at $12 per ADR. The filed complaint alleges that the Registration Statement failed to disclose that Waterdrop had suffered ballooning losses in the first quarter of 2021 and violated numerous Chinese laws and regulations governing the insurance industry.

The truth began to emerge on June 17, 2021, when Waterdrop issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the quarter conducted before the IPO. Waterdrop reported that its operating costs and expenses had ballooned over 75%, or RMB579.1 million, to RMB1,343.9 million (US$205.1 million). As a result, Waterdrop suffered an operating loss for the quarter of RMB460.6 million (US$70.3 million), compared with an operating loss of RMB111.1 million for the same period of 2020 – a more than four-fold increase.

Then, on August 11, 2021, multiple news sources reported that China's banking and insurance watchdog, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, had issued an order directing insurance companies to cease improper marketing and pricing practices rampant in the industry and enhance their user privacy protections. Failure to comply would reportedly result in the offenders being "severely punished" by Chinese authorities.

Finally, on September 8, 2021, Waterdrop issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The release stated that Waterdrop's operating losses had continued to accelerate, totaling RMB815.4 million (US$126.3 million) for the quarter, compared with an operating profit of RMB7.2 million for the same period of 2020. This was once again due to a sharp increase in Waterdrop's operating costs and expenses, as the company's operating costs and expenses during the quarter increased by RMB1,081.1 million, or 160.5% year over year, to RMB1,754.7 million (US$271.8 million) from RMB673.6 million for the same period of 2020.

On September 13, 2021, the day before the complaint was filed, Waterdrop ADR's dropped to a low of just $3 per ADR, 75% below the price at which Waterdrop ADR's were sold to investors.

If you are a shareholder of Waterdrop Inc., and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email at investigations@lowey.com.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Waterdrop should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100 
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7256
Email: investigations@lowey.com


Latest news "Companies"
04:04pHERMAN MILLER INC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (Dollars in millions, except share data) (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:04pDERMTECH, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:04pTHE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION : ® Welcomes Residents to ʻAʻaliʻi® with Opening of Fifth Mixed-Use Development at Honolulu's Ward Village®
PR
04:03pHEALTHCARE TRUST, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pU.S. NEUROSURGICAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pGRAYSCALE DIGITAL LARGE CAP FUND LLC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pRESOURCES CONNECTION, INC. : Reports Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2022
BU
04:02pWall Street ends higher on optimism about U.S. debt-ceiling deal
RE
04:02pTesla would face tough road in any bid to slash $137 million racial bias verdict in U.S
RE
04:02pAGNC INVESTMENT CORP. : Announces Date for Third Quarter Earnings Release and Stockholder Call
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rebound on progress toward U.S. debt ceiling resolution
2Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower as U.S. lawmaker..
3Eurostoxx 50 : European stocks skid on inflation angst as oil jumps
4Analyst recommendations: American Airlines, Biogen, Morgan Stanley, Rol..
5Bayer : shares up after first trial win over Roundup

HOT NEWS