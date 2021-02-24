Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg is Investigating American Express Company for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Its Board of Directors

02/24/2021 | 05:51pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of American Express Company (“American Express” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXP).

Recently, the Company disclosed that a number of federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Justice, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency are examining its sales practices for its consumer and small business credit cards.

If you are a long-term shareholder of American Express and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact attorney Andrea Farah at (914) 733-7256 or via email at afarah@lowey.com or at investigations@lowey.com.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7256
Email: investigations@lowey.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
