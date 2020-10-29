Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. - AMD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 02:56pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ("AMD" or the "Company") (AMD) relating to its buyout of Xilinx, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, XLNX shareholders will receive 1.7234 shares of AMD common stock for each share they own.

The investigation focuses on whether Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. and its Board of Directors violated securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company by 1) failing to conduct a fair process, and 2) whether and by how much this proposed transaction overvalued Xilinx, Inc.

Click here for more information:  https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/advanced-micro-devices-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

About Monteverde & Associates PC

We are a national class action securities litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders from corporate wrongdoing.  Our lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions.  Mr. Monteverde is recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field.  He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2019 Top Rated Lawyer.  Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019).  Also, in 2019 we recovered money for shareholders in 6 mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

If you own common stock in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2020 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-monteverde--associates-pc-announces-an-investigation-of-advanced-micro-devices-inc---amd-301163327.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:27pRELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:27pSUN LIFE FINANCIAL : partners with PlanSource to deliver superior benefits experience with enhanced digital capabilities
PR
03:27pCORELOGIC : Expands Google Cloud Program
BU
03:24pNew Lockdowns Push Oil Prices to Nearly 5-Month Low
DJ
03:23pNETFLIX : raises monthly charges for U.S. subscribers
RE
03:23pPEOPLES LTD. : Declares Cash and Stock Dividend
PR
03:22pALPHABET : Google plans to launch VPN service for consumers
RE
03:22pPEOPLES LTD. : Announces Third Quarter Results
PR
03:20pUSDA Revises U.S. Standards for Grapefruit and Oranges
PU
03:20p2020 MINISTERIAL COUNCIL STATEMENT : A strong, resilient, inclusive and sustainable recovery from COVID-19
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group