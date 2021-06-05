Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Bowl America, Inc. - BWL-A

06/05/2021 | 12:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Bowl America, Inc. ("BWL-A" or the "Company") (BWL-A) relating to its proposed acquisition Bowlero Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, BWL-A shareholders will receive $8.53 in cash per share they own.

The investigation focuses on whether Bowl America, Inc. and its Board of Directors violated securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company by 1) failing to conduct a fair process, and 2) whether the transaction is properly valued.

Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/bowl-america-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
 

About Monteverde & Associates PC
We are a national class action securities litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders from corporate wrongdoing. We were listed in the Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. Our lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions. Mr. Monteverde is recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2020 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, over the years the firm has recovered or secured over a dozen cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

If you owned common stock in the Company and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2021 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-monteverde--associates-pc-announces-an-investigation-of-bowl-america-inc--bwl-a-301306357.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:30aPhilippines files criminal complaint against Wirecard's former COO
RE
12:30aOne dead, seven missing after accident at central China coal plant - state media
RE
12:15aA Cisco Executive Gets Help Making a 'Massive Impact'
DJ
12:10aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Foresight Acquisition Corp. - FORE
PR
12:05aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Bowl America, Inc. - BWL-A
PR
06/05India posts daily rise of 120,529 new COVID-19 cases
RE
06/04SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Cloudera, Inc. - CLDR
PR
06/04SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. - FMBI
PR
06/04SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CNST
PR
06/04SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Select Bancorp, Inc. - SLCT
PR
Latest news "Companies"