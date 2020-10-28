Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. - TPRE

10/28/2020 | 12:39pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. ("TPRE" or the "Company") (TPRE) relating to its merger with Sirius International Insurance Group ("Sirius"). Under the terms of the agreement, Sirius shareholders will be issued (i) $9.50 in cash per share or (ii) 0.743 shares of TPRE and one CVR per share or (iii) a variable mix of cash and TPRE shares.

The investigation focuses on whether Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and its Board of Directors violated securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company by 1) failing to conduct a fair process, 2) whether and by how much this proposed transaction overvalued Sirius International Insurance Group, 3) whether all material information has been disclosed.

Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/third-point-reinsurance-ltd. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

About Monteverde & Associates PC

We are a national class action securities litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders from corporate wrongdoing.  Our lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions.  Mr. Monteverde is recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field.  He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2019 Top Rated Lawyer.  Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019).  Also, in 2019 we recovered money for shareholders in 6 mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

If you own common stock in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com
Tel: (212) 971-1341
Cell (646) 522-4840

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2020 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-monteverde--associates-pc-announces-an-investigation-of-third-point-reinsurance-ltd---tpre-301161991.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC

© PRNewswire 2020

