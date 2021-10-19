Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating TSN, VXRT, APYX, and EHTH; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

10/19/2021 | 05:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of Tyson Foods, Inc., Vaxart, Inc., Apyx Medical Corporation, and eHealth, Inc. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact leo@moka.law or call (619) 708-3993.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating Tyson Foods, Inc. regarding corporate governance failures, possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin just granted approval to three settlements totaling $93.5 million that commercial and institutional indirect purchasers reached with Tyson Foods Inc., Pilgrim's Pride Corp. and Mar-Jac Poultry Inc. to settle claims they conspired with competitors to fix the price of broiler chicken. As part of the deal, Tyson will pay $42.5 million of the settlement. Tyson was first sued by private plaintiffs claiming the nation's largest broiler chicken producers coordinated and limited chicken production with the goal to raise prices. The U.S. Department of Justice also looked into anti-competitive conduct in the broiler-chicken industry and revealed its investigation in 2019. The DOJ's ongoing probe has resulted in the indictment of several poultry executives, including former Tyson Foods sales executive Timothy R. Mulrenin. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating Vaxart, Inc. regarding corporate governance failures, possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. According to the pending securities class action lawsuit filed by investors, Vaxart’s officers and directors made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose material information pertaining to the company's business and operations. Specifically, Vaxart exaggerated the prospects of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating Apyx Medical Corporation regarding corporate governance failures, possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to recent transactions and/or events at the company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) Accused of Misleading Investors

On August 12, 2021, Judge Jon S. Tigar of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California issued an order denying in part the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against eHealth, Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. eHealth is a private online marketplace for health insurance. On April 8, 2020, Muddy Waters Capital published a report alleging that eHealth’s "highly aggressive accounting masks . . . a significantly unprofitable business," "that the key driver of growth since 2018 has been [eHealth’s] reliance on Direct Response television advertising, which attracts an unprofitable, high churn enrollee," and that eHealth’s "assumptions in its LTV model seem highly aggressive when compared to reality." On this news, the company’s stock price fell $27.37, or 21%, to close at $103.20 per share on April 8, 2020, thereby injuring investors. Then on July 23, 2020, eHealth announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2020 which confirmed substantive aspects of the "member churn" allegations contained in the Muddy Waters report. On this news, the company’s stock price fell $34.83, or 30%, to close at $79.17 per share on July 24, 2020, thereby injuring investors further. The stock has continued to plummet and now trades around $45 a share. Morris Kandinov is investigating eHealth regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Leo Kandinov to learn more:

leo@moka.law
(619) 708-3993
moka.law

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner
leo@moka.law
619-708-3993
550 West B Street, 4th Floor
San Diego, CA 92101
moka.law


Latest news "Companies"
05:12aBEKAERT : Dramix® steel fibers reduce carbon footprint of construction industry  19 Oct 2021
PU
05:12aSTÉPHANE PETERHANSEL : “Enormous driving pleasure”
PU
05:12aADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN : Has Invested in Obol Technologies
PU
05:12aDENTSU : enters into a capital and business alliance with Goals101, an India-based banking technology platform provider, to strengthen the Group's solutions development capabilities
PU
05:12aFirst China-Africa Food & Agro Products Cooperation Forum Held in Changsha
PU
05:12aAFRY : awarded with rail engineering assignment for One Hour Train between Helsinki and Turku, Finland
PU
05:12aMEDIOBANCA S P A : CheBanca! Board of Directors' Meeting Financial statements for 1Q 2021-22 approved
PU
05:12aBARCO : 15 must-knows on the state of education technology in business schools from brand-new research
PU
05:12aBANK OF JAPAN : Fifteenth Meeting of the "Council for Cooperation on Financial Stability" 
PU
05:12aLUCIA SILVA INTERVENES AT &LSQUO;FT CLIMATE CAPITAL : The Future of Climate Finance'
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Why did the SEC release a report on GameStop?
2China Evergrande makes onshore coupon payment - sources
3Factbox-British energy suppliers dwindle as gas prices soar
4Ericsson Net Profit Beats Despite China Sales Drop and Supply-Chain Iss..
5ING Groep N : Progress on share buyback programme

HOT NEWS