Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims

03/03/2021 | 03:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class and Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Investor Class ("Infinity Q" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IQDAX; IQDNX).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Infinity Q and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 23, 2021, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Investment Firm Halts Redemptions on $1.8 Billion Fund: Infinity Q Capital Management bans its chief investment officer from trading after discovering issues valuing the fund's holdings".  The article reported that "[i]nvestment firm Infinity Q Capital Management LLC asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to halt redemptions on one of its mutual funds and forbid its chief investment officer from trading after discovering issues valuing the fund's holdings."  Citing a filing by the investment firm, the article further reported that "[t]he fund was unable to calculate an NAV [net asset value] on February 19, 2021, and it is uncertain when the fund will be able to calculate an NAV that would enable it to satisfy requests for redemptions of fund shares[.]"

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-301240003.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:00pThematic Funds for Capacity Development (CD)
PU
04:00pRED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:00pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Penumbra, Lizhi, Bit Digital, and CleanSpark and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
03:56pSnap says revenue growth does not depend on more users, engagement
RE
03:56p MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT : Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP notifies investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California
GL
03:56pCorn Futures Slide as Strong Planting Weather Mulled
DJ
03:55pForbes Recognizes College of DuPage as Top Midsized Employer
GL
03:55pCinema Chain Alamo Drafthouse Plans Bankruptcy Sale to Fortress-Led Investors
DJ
03:54pBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA  : Scotiabank announces the sale of its operations in Guyana
PU
03:54pGIVEMEPOWER CORP  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ