SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of BELLUS Health Inc. - BLU

05/08/2021 | 08:56pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of BELLUS Health Inc. (“BELLUS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:  BLU).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether BELLUS Lidar and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 6, 2020, Bellus provided investors with an update regarding its product BLU-5937 , in development as a treatment for chronic cough.  Bellus announced that the drug had failed a Phase 2 study of chronic cough patients for whom other treatments had not worked.  Specifically, BLU-5937 was not significantly better than a placebo at reducing the frequency at which patients coughed. 

On this news, Bellus’s stock price fell $8.62 per share, or nearly 72%, to close at $3.40 per share on July 6, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS