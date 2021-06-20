Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Curis, Inc. - CRIS

06/20/2021 | 01:54pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Curis, Inc. (“Curis” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CRIS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Curis and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 11, 2021, Curis issued a press release “announc[ing] updated data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm, dose escalation and expansion trial of CA-4948, a novel, small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress (EHA). Specifically, Curis stated that it had “concluded 300mg BID is the optimal dose to take into Phase 2 studies” after the 500 mg and 400 mg versions of the drug showed dose-limited toxicities. 

On this news, Curis’s stock price fell $4.67 per share, or 36.83%, to close at $8.01 per share on June 11, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980



© GlobeNewswire 2021
