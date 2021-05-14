Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CytoDyn Inc. - CYDY

05/14/2021 | 10:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CytoDyn Inc. (“CytoDyn” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: CYDY).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether CytoDyn and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 5, 2021, CytoDyn issued a press release providing an update on its product “Vyrologix (leronlimab-PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications.”  The press release stated, in part, that “the Phase 3 trial of leronlimab for the treatment of severe-to-critical patients with COVID-19 demonstrated continued safety, substantial improvement in the survival rate, and faster hospital discharge in critically ill COVID-19 patients.”  Although the press release touted purportedly positive results, industry observers and analysts quickly characterized the Company’s press release as misleading.  For example, on March 8, 2021, Seeking Alpha published an article by Paul Santos entitled “CytoDyn: Parsing Failure.”  The article asserted that Cytodyn’s “leronlimab Phase 3 trial on COVID-19 severe-to-critical patients failed . . . to meet both its primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints with any statistical significance” and described the Company as having effectively “buried” the results in its press release.  Santos noted that “[a] normal biotech company would have stated this clearly, both in its PR titles and in their text bodies. Cytodyn, however, did something else.” 

As the market digested the actual significance of CytoDyn’s announcement, the Company’s stock price fell $1.70 per share, or 41.98%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $2.35 per share on March 9, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:23aSHELF DRILLING  : Primary Insider Notification
AQ
12:18aSHELF DRILLING  : Share Capital Increase
AQ
12:16aZack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' and Other Netflix Movies Turn Up in Theaters
DJ
12:08aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Domtar Corp. - UFS
PR
05/14MODERNA  : Taiwan tightens curbs after surge in domestic COVID-19 cases
RE
05/14SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Ferro Corp. - FOE
PR
05/14SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ACAD
GL
05/14China detains 95, punishes 2,500 firms in latest environment probe
RE
05/14SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in LifeMD, Inc. f/k/a Conversion Labs, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – LFMD
GL
05/14ST. JOHN'S NORTHWESTERN ACADEMIES  : Achieves Initial $2 Million Fundraising Goal And Increases The Goal By $1 Million
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. capital running out of gas, even as Colonial Pipeline recovers
2BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC. : BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Provides Bi-Weekly Status Update
3U.S. requires inspections for wire failure on Boeing 737 Classic planes
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Appeals court upholds $25M award in Monsanto cancer case
5MEDCOLCANNA ORGANICS INC. : Medcolcanna Announces Postponement of AGM Scheduled for May 19, 2021

HOT NEWS