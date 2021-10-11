Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading - HEPS

10/11/2021 | 02:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (“D-MARKET” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HEPS).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether D-MARKET and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On or about July 1, 2021, D-MARKET completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling approximately 57 million American Depositary Shares ("ADSs" or "shares") for $12.00 per share. On August 26, 2021, D-MARKET announced its second quarter 2021 financial results, reporting that revenue grew 5.2%. The Company also reported "lower gross contribution driven primarily by investments to fortify our position in electronics, investments to penetrate in high frequency categories as well as higher customer demand for low margin products."

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.05, or 25%, to close at $8.97 per share on August 26, 2021, significantly below the IPO price.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


Latest news "Companies"
03:02pTESMEC S P A : Messa a disposizione Presentazione per Virtual STAR Conference 2021
PU
03:02pTESMEC S P A : Presentazione per Virtual STAR Conference 2021
PU
03:02pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Sleepy Hallow Announces The Still Sleep? Tour Presented By Rolling Loud & Live Nation
PU
03:02pVALE S A : is a signatory of ICMM's global commitment to decarbonization of the mineral sector
PU
03:02pFERRARI N.V. : periodic report on the buyback program
PU
03:02pMADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS : Rangers Finalize Opening Night Roster
PU
03:01pDeutsche Telekom AG english
DJ
03:01pCBT Breaks Donation Record at 2021 Golf Classic
GL
03:01pCBT Breaks Donation Record at 2021 Golf Classic
GL
03:01pFindBob Collaborates With Raymond James Financial to Launch Its 'Practice Exchange' Platform for Financial Advisors
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Analyst recommandations: AstraZeneca, Comcast, Exxon, Starbucks...
3Surging oil prices lift U.S. material, energy stocks; Yen wilts
4ASOS boss exits as fast fashion retailer warns on profit
5What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS