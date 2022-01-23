Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Denali Therapeutics Inc. - DNLI

01/23/2022 | 11:53am EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (“Denali” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DNLI).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Denali and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On January 13, 2022, Denali issued a press release disclosing that on January 12, 2022, the company was informed via e-mail communication from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the DNL919 (ATV:TREM2) Investigational New Drug (IND) application has been placed on clinical hold.”  Denali further advised that “[t]he FDA indicated they will provide an official clinical hold letter to Denali in approximately 30 days.” 

On this news, Denali’s stock price fell $4.69 per share, or 12.17%, to close at $33.86 per share on January 13, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com



© GlobeNewswire 2022
