Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of DiDi Global Inc. f/k/a Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. - DIDI

07/26/2021 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of. DiDi Global Inc. f/k/a Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. (“DiDi” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DIDI).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether DiDi and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On or around June 30, 2021, Didi conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling approximately 316.8 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), priced at $14.00 per ADS.  Then, on July 2, 2021, the Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”) stated that it had launched an investigation into DiDi to protect national security and the public interest.  The CAC also reported that it had asked DiDi to stop new user registrations during the course of the investigation. 

On this news, DiDi’s ADS price fell $0.87 per ADS, or approximately 5.3%, to close at $15.33 per ADS on July 2, 2021. 

Then, on July 4, 2021, DiDi reported that the CAC ordered smartphone app stores to stop offering the “DiDi Chuxing” app because it “collect[ed] personal information in violation of relevant PRC laws and regulations.”  Though users who previously downloaded the app could continue to use it, DiDi stated that “the app takedown may have an adverse impact on its revenue in China.”  Then, on July 5, 2021, The Wall Street Journal reported that the CAC had asked the Company as early as three months prior to the IPO to postpone the offering because of national security concerns and to “conduct a thorough self-examination of its network security.” 

On this news, DiDi’s ADS price fell another $3.04 per share, or 19.6%, to close at $12.49 per share on July 6, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:48pSOUTHERN COPPER : SCC reports 2Q21 results
PU
01:48pSOUTHERN COPPER : SCC conference call 2Q21 transcript
PU
01:48pMCDONALD : Creates New Customer Experience Team; Appoints Manu Steijaert as First Global Chief Customer Officer →
PU
01:48pMCDONALD : Transforming Our Customer Experience➝
PU
01:48pMCDONALD : Five Things to Know About McDonald's Chief Customer Officer Manu Steijaert➝
PU
01:48pSYNNEX : TIGER PARENT (AP) CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES (Form 8-K)
PU
01:48pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) is Being Sued for Misleading Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (KERX) Shareholders Ahead of Merger
BU
01:46pSYNNEX CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:46pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Athira Pharma, Inc. - ATHA
GL
01:46pASCO POWER TECHNOLOGIES : Mobile Classroom Road Trip to Oregon
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Bitcoin leaps 12% to test recent peaks, ether hits three-week high
2Dollar edges lower with Fed in focus, cryptocurrencies jump
3EURO STOXX 50 : European stocks ease from peaks, Prosus hits 1-year low
4Fed now facing twin inflation, growth risks as virus jumps and supply chains falter
5Philips shares hit 10-month low on respiratory device concerns

HOT NEWS