SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Eli Lilly and Company - LLY

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Eli Lilly and Company ("Eli Lilly" or the "Company") (NYSE: LLY).



The investigation concerns whether Eli Lilly and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 13, 2020. the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recommended a pause on the trial evaluating adding Eli Lilly’s antibody-based drug, LY-CoV555, to remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19. That same day, Reuters reported that U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) inspectors “uncovered serious quality control problems” at the Company’s plant that will manufacture COVID-19 drugs. The article reported that “[f]ollowing its November inspection, the FDA classified the problems as the most serious level of violation, resulting in an ‘Official Action Indicated’ (OAI) notice.” Among other violations, the FDA “found that data on the plant’s various manufacturing processes had been deleted and not properly audited.”

On this news, Eli Lilly’s stock price fell $4.41 per share, or 2.85%, to close at $150.08 per share on October 13, 2020.

