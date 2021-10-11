Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.- FFIE

10/11/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FFIE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Faraday and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On October 7, 2021, the veracity of Faraday's statements concerning its claimed reservations and production capabilities came into question when analyst J. Capital released a scathing report. J. Capital suggests that Faraday's claimed 14,000 deposits are fabricated, as 78% of these reservations were made by a single undisclosed company that is likely an affiliate. Based on interviews with former Faraday executives, J. Capital also claims the FF 91's technology is not ready to go into production. Citing battery issues, parts supply and unqualified personnel, J. Capital concludes that Faraday Future is unlikely to ever sell a car to a consumer. 

On this news, Faraday’s stock price fell $0.35, or 4.16%, to close at $8.05 on October 7, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


Latest news "Companies"
05:59pFIRST MIDWEST BANCORP : Inc. Announces Schedule for 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
GL
05:55pAmazon takes team-centric approach on remote work
RE
05:51pTEGNA : KARE 11 Wins 25 Prestigious Upper Midwest Emmy Awards
GL
05:50pDogecoin Lost 5.21% to $0.227 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:50pROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important November 15 Deadline in Securities Class Action – SAM
GL
05:49pEthereum Lost 0.54% to $3493.73 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:49pBitcoin Gained 3.55% to $57389.88 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pIDT CORPORATION : to Present at LD Micro Main Event
AQ
05:43pU.S. earnings seen strong, but supply chains and costs worry investors
RE
05:42pKAHOOT : Business Matters highlights Kahoot!'s growth as part of the global rise of EdTech
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommandations: AstraZeneca, Comcast, Exxon, Starbucks...
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Modern Land China : U.S. shares drop as soaring oil prices stir inflati..
4Tencent : Hong Kong tech rally supports stocks, FX recovers slightly
5ASOS boss exits as fast fashion retailer warns on profit

HOT NEWS