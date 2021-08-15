Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Groupon, Inc. - GRPN

08/15/2021 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Groupon, Inc. (“Groupon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GRPN).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Groupon and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 9, 2021, media outlets reported that, following an investigation launched in April of 2021, the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority (“CMA”) had written to Groupon UK and other Groupon entities outlining certain concerns.  Specifically, following its investigation, the CMA found evidence that Groupon UK’s practices were potentially in violation of consumer protection law as well as certain formal commitments that it had made to the CMA’s predecessor, the Office of Fair Trading, in 2012. 

On this news, Groupon’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on August 9, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:30aTHE LATEST : Sri Lanka bans public gatherings as virus surges
AQ
10:29aKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Coinbase Global Inc.
PR
10:23aCanada PM Trudeau visits Governor General to request election
RE
10:23aBOSS Revolution Offers No-Fee Money Transfers and Special Calling Rates to Haiti After Destructive Earthquake
GL
10:13aTaliban orders fighters to enter Kabul to prevent looting - spokesman
RE
10:02aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL organizes discussion on National Mourning Day
PU
10:01aSophos Makes Massive Sweep of CRN's 2021 Annual Report Card Awards for Cybersecurity Innovation and Channel Leadership; Dominates as Most Honored Vendor
GL
10:01aFINAL DEADLINE : TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, ROSEN LAW FIRM, Encourages Tarena International, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – TEDU
GL
09:57aTHE LATEST : CDC warns of high virus risks in northeastern US
AQ
09:00aInvestors give value stocks a second look as bond yields rally
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors give value stocks a second look as bond yields rally
2Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks
3Modi says India will soon unveil $1.35 trln infrastructure plan
4What next in Malaysia's political crisis?
5MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

HOT NEWS