Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Homology Medicines, Inc. - FIXX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 11:47pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Homology Medicines, Inc. (“Homology” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FIXX).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Homology and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 21, 2020, Mariner Research (“Mariner”) published a report questioning statements by Homology and its officers about the efficacy of HMI-102, the Company’s lead product candidate for treatment of phenylketonuria.  Mariner focused on Homology’s HMI-102 dose escalation pheNIX trial, concluding that the Company concealed data showing HMI-102’s lack of efficacy and indicating that the program was unlikely to proceed to commercialization.  Among other evidence, Mariner cited an email from Homology’s Chief Communications Officer appearing to indicate the Company’s awareness that a HMI-102 high dose patient had adverted to the adverse efficacy issue in a social media post during April 2020.

On this news, Homology’s stock price fell $1.71 per share, or 10.38%, over the following three trading days, closing at $14.77 per share on July 24, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:34aChina's imports, exports surge as global economy reopens
RE
12:33aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Exchange Cancels Full-Day Trading Sessions Due to Typhoon - Update
DJ
12:31aGlobal Telehealth Market Procurement Intelligence Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global Forecasts, 2020-2024
BU
12:30aFIREFLY RESOURCES : 13/10/2020 - Change in Substantial Holding
PU
12:30aFIREFLY RESOURCES : 12/10/2020 - Change in Substantial Holding
PU
12:25aFIREFLY RESOURCES : 09/10/2020 - Completion of Placement and Cleansing Statement
PU
12:23aGold slips on dollar rebound, investors eye U.S. stimulus
RE
12:20aPandemic could delay energy demand recovery to 2025 - IEA
RE
12:20aBHP : Diggers and Dealers 2020 - Towards a sustainable future
PU
12:19aChina Sept crude oil imports up 2.1% m/m as port congestion eases
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street
2TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda group begins manufacturing COVID-19 plasma treatment ahead of ap..
3APPLE INC. : ANALYSIS: New Apple 'iPhone 12' to offer 5G speeds U.S. networks can't deliver
4Walt Disney restructures entertainment businesses to boost streaming
5FACTBOX: Four things to watch for at Apple's iPhone launch event
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group