SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lockheed Martin Corporation - LMT

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lockheed Martin Corporation (“Lockheed Martin” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LMT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Lockheed Martin and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 26, 2021, Lockheed Martin announced its results for the third quarter of 2021. Among other results, Lockheed Martin disclosed that the Company was taking a $1.7 billion non-cash pension settlement charge, which depressed its net income by $4.72 per share.

On this news, Lockheed Martin’s stock price fell $44.42 per share, or 11.8%, to close at $331.91 per share on October 26, 2021

