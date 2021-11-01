Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lockheed Martin Corporation - LMT

11/01/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lockheed Martin Corporation (“Lockheed Martin” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LMT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Lockheed Martin and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On October 26, 2021, Lockheed Martin announced its results for the third quarter of 2021. Among other results, Lockheed Martin disclosed that the Company was taking a $1.7 billion non-cash pension settlement charge, which depressed its net income by $4.72 per share. 

On this news, Lockheed Martin’s stock price fell $44.42 per share, or 11.8%, to close at $331.91 per share on October 26, 2021

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980



© GlobeNewswire 2021
