Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lucira Health, Inc. - LHDX

11/01/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lucira Health, Inc. (“Lucira” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LHDX).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Lucira and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On October 8, 2021, pre-market, Lucira issued a press release reporting that its supply partner Copan Italia SPA announced a recall of its FLOQSwabs included in the LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit and LUCIRA CHECK IT COVID-19 Test Kit.  The press release stated that “[a]ccording to Lucira’s records, Test Kits containing the recalled Copan swabs were distributed from April 22, 2021 through September 22, 2021,” and that the recalled Copan swabs should not be used and should be disposed.  On this news, Lucira’s stock price dropped sharply during intraday trading on October 8, 2021, damaging investors.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


Latest news "Companies"
05:09pTANGER : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:09pTETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:09pBGC PARTNERS, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:09pSOFTWARE ACQUISITION GROUP INC. III Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:09pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of S&P Global Inc. - SPGI
GL
05:09pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Peak Fintech Group Inc. - PKKFF
GL
05:09pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Peak Fintech Group Inc. - PKKFF
GL
05:08pVEREIT, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Changes in Control or Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:08pThe Steve Fund Receives Funding from Sony to Scale Mental Health Services to Young People of Color Through Technology
PR
05:08pNew Zealand House Prices Could Ease in Medium Term, RBNZ Gov Says
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2World leaders seek ways to strengthen global supply chains
3Inflation, wage data, challenge Fed 'transitory' narrative
4PRESS RELEASE : Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of G..
5Analyst recommendations: Amazon, AMD, Bank of America, Intel, Boeing...

HOT NEWS