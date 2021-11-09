SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ON24, Inc. - ONTF

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ON24, Inc. (“ON24 or the “Company”) (NYSE: ONTF). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



On or around February 3, 2021, ON24 conducted its initial public offering, selling approximately 8.6 million shares of stock priced at $50.00 per share, raising $430 million in new capital. Then, on August 11, 2021, ON24 announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. For the quarter, ON24 disclosed a net loss of $2.5 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share for the same period in the prior year. According to analysts at Robert Baird & Co., ON24’s strong revenue growth was offset by higher-than-expected churn among small and mid-sized businesses.

On this news, ON24’s stock price fell $10.00 per share, or 30.95%, to close at $22.31 per share on August 11, 2021.

