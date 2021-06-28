Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN

06/28/2021 | 04:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ocugen, Inc. (“Ocugen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCGN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Ocugen and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 26, 2021, Ocugen stated its plan to submit an Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) application for COVAXIN™, a COVID-19 vaccine, to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) in June 2021. Then, on June 10, 2021, the Company issued a press release announcing that it “will no longer pursue an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVAXIN™” but would instead “pursue submission of a biologics license application (BLA) for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, COVAXIN™.” The Company's Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and co-founder further disclosed that “[a]lthough we were close to finalizing our EUA application for submission, we received a recommendation from the FDA to pursue a BLA path[,]” and that “this will extend our timelines[.]” 

On this news, Ocugen’s stock price fell $2.62 per share, or 28.14%, to close at $6.69 per share on June 10, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:06pNEC  : and Mavenir collaborate with Deutsche Telekom for a live 5G Open RAN mMIMO deployment at O-RAN Town in Germany
PU
05:06pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Change of Counter Name of 2020 Mandatory Convertible Bonds (MCBs)
PU
05:06pORACLE ENERGY  : Announces $1 million financing
PU
05:06pFASTENAL COMPANY  : Announces Conference Call to Review 2021 Second Quarter Earnings
BU
05:05pLAKE SHORE BANCORP, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:05pCATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:05pMIRATI THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:04pUNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:04pHPX CORP.  : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review (form 8-K)
AQ
05:04pXP  : PARTNERS WITH JIVE, A LEADING ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT MANAGER IN BRAZIL (Form 6-K)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What is good for the economy vs what is good for markets
2Crypto firms drop British registration bids amid scrutiny
3RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : European stocks deepen losses, airlines slump on UK travel ban woes
4AIRBUS SE : United Airlines closes in on $30 billion post-pandemic jet order
5TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : Goldman Sachs is Neutral

HOT NEWS