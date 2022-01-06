Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ping Identity Holding Corp. - PING

01/06/2022 | 12:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (“Ping” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PING). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Ping and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 24, 2021, Ping announced the Company’s financial and operating results for 2020.  Among other items, Ping disclosed that its annual recurring revenue had increased only 15% year-over-year, stating that the Company had experienced “some shortening of contract durations . . . largely driven by budget and overall uncertainty around COVID.” 

On this news, Ping’s stock price fell $9.07 per share, or 27.99%, to close at $23.34 per share on February 25, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


Latest news "Companies"
12:46pFed rate view brightens European bank stock outlook
RE
12:45pSalarius Pharmaceuticals to Present at Virtual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect, Participate in Virtual Biotech Showcase and BIO Partnering @ JPM During "J.P. Morgan Week 2022"
AQ
12:44pAir france-klm needs to raise additional 1 bln - 2 bln euros in capital in 2022 - les echos newspaper
RE
12:44pAllegiant Air CEO defends new Boeing 737 MAX order
RE
12:44pWhiteHawk Capital Partners Provides $68.5 Million Credit Facility to Boxlight Corporation
BU
12:44pUber to end restaurant deliveries in Brazil
RE
12:43pDAV Round-Up Campaign Partnership with Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Benefits Veterans
GL
12:43pDAV Round-Up Campaign Partnership with Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Benefits Veterans
GL
12:41pIIROC Trading Resumption - HAR
AQ
12:40pIIROC Trading Resumption - LSX
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street's Fed headache lingers as stocks mixed, Treasuries gain
2SocGen's car leasing business ALD to buy LeasePlan for $5.5 billion
3Size not the main aim, shippers say, as MSC overtakes Maersk
4Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help
5NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Sell rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS