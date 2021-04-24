SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Romeo Power, Inc. - RMO

NEW YORK, April 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RMO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Romeo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 30, 2021, Romeo issued a press release announcing its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2020. With respect to its 2021 outlook, citing “supply constraints” and “the significant shortfall in battery cell capacity industrywide,” Romeo advised investors that is “now expects its revenue for 2021 to be in the range of $18-40 million”—significantly lower than analyst expectations.

On this news, Romeo’s stock price fell $2.04 per share, or 19.67%, to close at $8.33 per share on March 31, 2021.

