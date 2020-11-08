Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. - RCL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/08/2020 | 03:00am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (“Royal Caribbean” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RCL).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Royal Caribbean and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 13, 2020, Royal Caribbean issued a press release stating that it had canceled 18 voyages in Southeast Asia due to recent travel restrictions and further warning that recent bookings had been softer for its broader business.  On February 25, 2020, Royal Caribbean filed its 2019 Form 10-K, indicating that COVID-19 concerns were negatively impacting its overall business. 

On March 10, 2020, Royal Caribbean withdrew its 2020 financial guidance, increased its revolving credit facility by $550 million, and announced that it would take cost-cutting actions due to the proliferation of COVID-19, further revealing that COVID-19 was severely impacting Royal Caribbean’s 2020 customer booking and that its safety measures were inadequate to prevent the spread of the virus on its ships. 

On March 11, 2020, Royal Caribbean’s largest competitor, Carnival, announced a 60-day suspension of all operations, prompting concern that Royal Caribbean would follow suit.  At the same time, Royal Caribbean also cancelled two cruises, beginning a series of cancellations and suspensions to follow. 

On March 14, 2020, Royal Caribbean announced a suspension of all global cruises for 30 days. 

On March 16, 2020, the Company revealed that global operations could be suspended longer than anticipated, announcing the cancellations of two additional cruises throughout April and into May. 

Finally, on March 18, 2020, analysts downgraded Royal Caribbean’s stock and slashed their price targets. 

Following each of the foregoing disclosures, Royal Caribbean’s stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:06aECONET WIRELESS ZIMBABWE : Power Cuts Hamper Econet's Network Connectivity
AQ
04:51aSouth Sudan central bank hikes benchmark lending rate to 15%
RE
04:49aPrayers of gratitude for election of "daughter of India" Harris as U.S. VP
RE
04:48aOffers ease for heavy West African oil
RE
04:47aSouth Africa's rand dips but set for weekly gains, shares soar
RE
04:35aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in YayYo, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – YAYO
GL
04:03aLoved or hated, Trump stamped his face on the Mideast conflict
RE
03:50aDell Black Friday Deals 2020 Ranked by Consumer Walk
BU
03:47aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Gulf markets mixed as Biden win is no 'make or break' for regional economies
RE
03:18aBASEBALL : Pacific League standings (Nov. 8)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors celebrate Biden winning U.S. presidency
2FACTBOX: What a Joe Biden win could mean for financial policy
3FACTBOX: With Biden declared winner, what's next for investors
4APPLE INC. : ANALYSIS: High-flying U.S. tech stocks get post-election lift, near new highs
5ANALYSIS: Dealmakers see divided U.S. government favoring mergers and acquisitions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group