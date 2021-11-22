Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. - SABS

11/22/2021 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (“SAB” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SABS).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether SAB and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On November 22, 2021, in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, SAB disclosed that “[o]n November 22, 2021, the audit committee of the board of directors of the Company (the “Audit Committee”) concluded, after discussion with the Company’s management, that it should restate certain of its previously reported financial statements for periods prior to the Company’s business combination with its predecessor, Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. The Company previously determined the common stock subject to possible redemption to be equal to the redemption value of $10.10 per common stock while also taking into consideration its charter’s requirement that a redemption cannot result in net tangible assets being less than $5,000,001.  Upon review of certain of its financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2021, the Company reevaluated the classification of the common stock and determined that the common stock issued during the initial public offering and pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters’ overallotment can be redeemed or become redeemable subject to the occurrence of future events considered outside the Company’s control under ASC 480- 10-S99.  Therefore, management concluded that the carrying value should include all common stock subject to possible redemption, resulting in the common stock subject to possible redemption being classified as temporary equity in its entirety.”  On this news, SAB’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 22, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

 


Latest news "Companies"
05:59pSKOTAN : The right way to Set Up a VPN upon Android
PU
05:59pERRAWARRA RESOURCES : Proposed issue of securities - ERW
PU
05:59pERRAWARRA RESOURCES : - Acquisition of Outstanding Nickel Prospect
PU
05:59pAPOLLO MINERALS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AON
PU
05:59pADAIRS : Application for quotation of securities - ADH
PU
05:59pRAFAELLA RESOURCES : agrees strategic Portuguese tungsten acquisition
PU
05:59pMulti-Asset Class Risk Monitor Highlights | Week Ended November 19, 2021
PU
05:59pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers the Sale of Glenn Isle, a 22-Unit Apartment Building in Glendale, Arizona
PU
05:59pMake-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles, Orange County and Inland Empire Host Galaxy of Wishes Presented by Disneyland Resort on Tuesday, December 7, 2021
BU
05:59pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates VG, CBTX, IHC, GFED, BMTX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, Amgen, Ebay, Vmware, Xcel..
3BAYER AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
4Hochschild shares plummet 27% as Peru calls on miners to engage in dial..
5Wall Street retreats from records, U.S. Treasury yields rise

HOT NEWS