SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - SPPI

08/11/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Spectrum” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SPPI).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Spectrum and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 6, 2021, Spectrum announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding the Company’s Biologics License Application for ROLONTIS® (eflapegrastim).  The CRL cited deficiencies related to manufacturing and indicated that a reinspection of the Company’s manufacturing facility will be necessary. 

On this news, Spectrum’s stock price fell $0.70 per share, or 21.54%, to close at $2.55 per share on August 6, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980



© GlobeNewswire 2021
