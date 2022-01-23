Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of TaskUs, Inc. - TASK

01/23/2022 | 02:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of TaskUs, Inc. (“TaskUs” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TASK). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether TaskUs and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On January 20, 2022, Spruce Point Capital Management (“Spruce Point”) published a report on TaskUs. Citing “a forensic financial and accounting review,” the Spruce Point report described TaskUs as having “a pattern of exaggerated and inflated business claims, including revenue, and . . . covering-up financial strain with reduced disclosures, cherry-picked market data, and non-standard key performance metrics.” 

On this news, TaskUs’s stock fell $5.46 per share, or nearly 15.34%, to close at $30.13 per share on January 20, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980



© GlobeNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
04:02p468 SPAC II SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:54pWESTBRIDGE ENERGY : Management Discussion and Analysis
PU
03:54pWESTBRIDGE ENERGY : Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
03:44pWESTBRIDGE ENERGY : Management Information Circular
PU
03:38pReporting of transactions made under buy-back programme
AQ
03:34pFORWARD AIR : Announcements
PU
03:30pUkraine receives second batch of U.S. weapons in Russian stand-off
RE
03:17pSycamore Partners approaches Kohl's with a potential takeover offer -Bloomberg News
RE
02:47pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of FirstCash, Inc. - FCFS
GL
02:41pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ReneSola Ltd - SOL
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Delivery race among Indian grocery startups brings road safety risks
2Taiwan reports new large-scale Chinese air force incursion
3Nelson Peltz's Trian builds stake in Unilever - source
4Investors shelter in U.S. regional banks as Fed hikes loom
5Germany's Lufthansa in talks to buy 40% stake in Italy's ITA Airways - ..

HOT NEWS