Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Honest Company, Inc. - HNST

10/03/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Honest Company, Inc. (“The Honest Company” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HNST).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether The Honest Company and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On or about May 5, 2021, The Honest Company sold approximately 25.8 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the “IPO”) at $16.00 per share, raising nearly $413 million in new capital.  Then, on August 13, 2021, The Honest Company released financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021.  The Company posted a net loss of $20.2 million, or $0.17 per share, for the quarter, compared to a loss of $375,000, or $0.01 per share, for the same period in the prior year. 

On this news, the Company’s stock price $3.98 per share, or 28.33%, to close at $10.07 per share on August 13, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of SelectQuote, Inc. - SLQT
GL
05:56pSUNSHINE COAST COMMUNITY FINANCIAL SERVICES : Director's Declaration - Louise McNeich
PU
05:56pSUNSHINE COAST COMMUNITY FINANCIAL SERVICES : Initial Director's Interests - Louise McNeich
PU
05:56pSUNSHINE COAST COMMUNITY FINANCIAL SERVICES : 2021 AGM Proxy Form
PU
05:48pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of View, Inc. - VIEW
GL
05:29pDelta CEO says airline has not decided whether to mandate COVID vaccines
RE
05:29pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Cassava Sciences, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – SAVA
GL
05:22pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Cassava Sciences, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – SAVA
GL
05:19pKERNEL S A : Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2021
PU
05:19pKERNEL S A : Unconsolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bruised market eyes Treasury yields to gauge stocks' path
2Metacon : acquires 100% of the electrolysis company Water2H2 AB
3OPEC meets on output increase as oil prices rally
4Leonardo S p A : Italy's Leonardo says Boeing to update 787 production ..
5Exclusive-Southwest Gas nears Questar deal after Buffett lost out-sourc..

HOT NEWS