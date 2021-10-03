Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of View, Inc. - VIEW

10/03/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of View, Inc. (“View” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIEW).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether View and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 16, 2021, post-market, View issued a press release entitled “View, Inc. Postpones Release of Q2 Financial Results; Announces Preliminary Q2 2021 Revenue of $15.1M”.  In the press release, View disclosed that “[t]he Audit Committee of View’s Board of Directors recently began an independent investigation concerning the adequacy of the company’s previously disclosed warranty accrual.”  On this news, View’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on August 17, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980



© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS