Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft – VLKAY; VLKPY

06/20/2021 | 01:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft (“Volkswagen” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS:  VLKAY; VLKPY).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Volkswagen and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 30, the Wall Street Journal published a “WSJ News Exclusive” entitled “No, Volkswagen Isn’t Rebranding Itself Voltswagen: German car maker says announcement by its U.S. operation was supposed to be an April Fools’ gag[.]”  The Wall Street Journal article reported, in pertinent part, that “Volkswagen AG’s U.S. subsidiary said Tuesday the company would rebrand itself as Voltswagen of America to promote its electric car strategy, but a spokesman for the parent company in Germany later said the move was a joke.” 

On March 31, 2021, further reports regarding how Volkswagen, Volkswagen of America, and its spokespeople purposefully misled to reporters were published.  For example, ABC News published an article entitled “An unwelcome prank: Volkswagen purposely hoodwinks reporters: Journalists are wary of looking out for pranksters around April Fool's Day, but this time it came from a multi-billion dollar corporation[.]” 

On this news, Volkswagen’s American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $2.14 per ADR, or over 5%, over the next two full trading days, to close at $35.58 per ADR on April 1, 2020, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:40pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Ubiquiti Inc. - UI
GL
01:37pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. - PCT
GL
01:32pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Aterian, Inc. fka Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc., of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ATER
GL
01:24pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ChemoCentryx, Inc. - CCXI
GL
01:24pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Skillz Inc. - SKLZ
GL
01:20pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft – VLKAY; VLKPY
GL
01:20pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Churchill Capital Corporation IV - CCIV
GL
01:14pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ACRX
GL
01:13pPFIZER  : Ontario reports 318 new cases of COVID-19 as province prepares for Pfizer delay
AQ
01:11pDRUMZ  : AGM Results, 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed shift causes rally in value stocks to wobble
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Porsche to set up joint venture with German battery maker
3Dubai airport targets 28 million passengers this year, CEO says
4Airlines, holiday companies ramp up pressure on Britain to ease travel rules
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Italy, hosting G20, will call for tougher 'gig economy' rules

HOT NEWS