Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Yalla Group Limited - YALA

05/27/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Yalla Group Limited (“Yalla” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YALA).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Yalla and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 19, 2021, Swan Street Research (“Swan Street”) published a report addressing Yalla, entitled “Is Yalla Group a Multi $B Fraud?  The ‘Clubhouse of the Middle East’ UAE Tech Unicorn that Never Was”.  The Swan Street report alleges, among other things, that the Company inflates its metrics, including revenue, and characteries Yalla’s financial statements as “not credible”. 

On this news, Yalla’s American depositary share (“ADS”) price fell $1.31 per ADS, or 7.15%, to close at $17.01 per ADS on May 19, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:49pSTUDY : Two-Thirds of Advertisers Use Connected TV to Build Stronger Link Between TV and Digital
GL
02:49pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Wunong Net Technology Company Limited - WNW
GL
02:48pELVICTOR GROUP, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02:48pKBR  : Test Pilot John Holder Honored as USNTPS Instructor of the Year
PU
02:48pProactive news headlines including CleanSpark Inc, Thunderbird Entertainment, Contakt World LLC and Neo Lithium
GL
02:47pDGAP-DD  : Hapag-Lloyd AG english
DJ
02:45pRAFFLES FINANCIAL  : IIROC Trading Halt - RICH
AQ
02:45pIZEA Announces BrandGraph® Compare, Themes, and More
GL
02:44pTELENOR  : Annual general meeting held in Telenor ASA
AQ
02:42pHEICO  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar index steady on mix of gains, losses on major currencies
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : forecast beats expectations but crypto mining's role remains unclear
3MODERNA, INC. : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4China's crypto crackdown speeds shift to central Asia, North America mining
5TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Amazon, Best Buy, Cisco, Foot Locker, Nordstrom...

HOT NEWS