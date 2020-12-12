SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. - ZI

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (“ZoomInfo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether ZoomInfo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 9, 2020, ZoomInfo announced that on November 5, 2020, the audit committee of the Company’s board of directors concluded that ZoomInfo’s Q2 2020 financial statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission should not be relied on. ZoomInfo further disclosed that it would restate those results because it improperly recorded a $21.6 million tax benefit related to the GAAP basis and tax basis of partnerships owned by corporations within ZoomInfo’s corporate structure. As a result of this improper accounting, ZoomInfo understated its Q2 2020 net loss by over 38%.

