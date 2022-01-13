Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Everbridge, Inc. - EVBG

01/13/2022 | 09:29am EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Everbridge, Inc. (“Everbridge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EVBG).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Everbridge and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On December 9, 2021, Everbridge disclosed that on December 6, 2021, David Meredith, Everbridge’s Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Company’s Board of Directors, informed the Company of his intention to resign from his roles at Everbridge effective January 30, 2022 and that on December 8, 2021, Everbridge’s Board of Directors accepted Mr. Meredith’s resignation. 

On this news, Everbridge’s stock price fell $52.37 per share, or 45.39%, to close at $63.00 per share on December 10, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980



© GlobeNewswire 2022
