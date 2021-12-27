Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Tencent Music Entertainment Group - TME

12/27/2021 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“Tencent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Tencent and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 27, 2019, Bloomberg reported that the State Administration of Market Regulation, China’s antitrust authority, is investigating exclusive licensing deals between Tencent and major record labels including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group. 

On this news, Tencent’s American depositary receipt price fell $0.92 per share, or 6.83%, to close at $12.57 per share on August 27, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

 



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:18pEledon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in January 2022 Investor Conferences
GL
05:18pEledon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in January 2022 Investor Conferences
GL
05:17pBORR DRILLING : announces agreement to defer $1.4 billion of debt maturities and yard instalments to 2025 - Form 6-K
PU
05:17pRNI NEGÓCIOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S A : Notice to the Market - Launch RNI Reserva Clube
PU
05:17pRNI NEGÓCIOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S A : Notice to the Market - Launch RNI Origem do Sol
PU
05:17pPREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY : Adjourns Annual Meeting of Stockholders to December 30, 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
05:17pSURGALIGN : Delisting/Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule/Transfer of Listing - Form 8-K
PU
05:17pNEXGEL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:17pSURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
05:17pSCOPUS BIOPHARMA INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stock prices rise on strong U.S. holiday sales
2Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses
3China to roll out fiscal policies proactively to stabilise growth next ..
4World stocks stall, oil drops as virus concerns linger
5AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2021 Earnings January 26, 2022

HOT NEWS