Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Fastly, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – FSLY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 11:08pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Fastly, Inc.  (“Fastly” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FSLY) and certain of its officers.   The class action, filed in United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and docketed under 20-cv-06454, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise, acquired Fastly securities between May 6, 2020, and August 5, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”) and were damaged thereby, seeking to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), and SEC Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder (the “Class”).

If you are a shareholder who purchased Fastly securities during the class period, you have until October 26, 2020, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.   To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Fastly is the provider of an edge cloud platform. Fastly’s edge cloud platform purportedly enables “customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing [its] customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible.”

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants knowingly and/or recklessly made false and/or misleading statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (i) that Fastly’s largest customer was ByteDance, operator of TikTok, which was known to have serious security risks and was under intense scrutiny by U.S. officials; (ii) that there was a material risk that Fastly’s business would be adversely impacted should any adverse actions be taken against ByteDance or TikTok by the U.S. government; and (iii) that, as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 5, 2020, after market close, Fastly held its second quarter (“Q2”) 2020 earnings conference call. During the call, Defendants disclosed that ByteDance, the Chinese company that operates the wildly popular mobile app TikTok, was Fastly’s largest customer in Q2 2020 and that TikTok represented about 12% of Fastly’s revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

This news shocked the market, as TikTok had been under heavy scrutiny by U.S. officials and others since at least late 2019 due to fears that the data it collects from its users could be accessed by the Chinese government. Indeed, on July 31, 2020, President Trump announced a plan to ban TikTok in the U.S. over national security concerns. As Fastly’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) admitted on the Q2 2020 earnings call, “any ban of the TikTok app by the US would create uncertainty around our ability to support this customer[,]” and “the loss of this customer’s traffic would have an impact on our business.”

On this news, Fastly’s share price fell $19.28 per share, or approximately 17.7% from the previous trading day’s closing price of $108.92 per share, to close at $89.64 per share on August 6, 2020. Fastly’s shares continued to decline on August 6, 2020, when President Trump issued an executive order effectively banning TikTok, declining another $10.31 per share from the closing price on August 6, 2020, or approximately 11.5%, to close at $79.33 per share on August 7, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:18aJapan has no plan to issue digital currencies now but will deepen research
RE
12:16aGold gains as easing dollar, U.S. stimulus hopes bolster appeal
RE
12:16aDAMPIER GOLD : Appointment of Managing Director
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline –  TEVA
GL
12:14aIndia's already-high inflation likely climbed further in September
RE
12:13aSensex, Nifty rise ahead of RBI's monetary policy decision
RE
12:11aAustralia dollar set for weekly gain, kiwi extends downtrend
RE
12:08aIBM inks first-ever esports deal with OWL
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Orange venture in Belgium to replace Huawei mobile gear with Nokia kit - sources
2Dollar slips and yuan soars as investors eye Biden presidency
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : GameStop shares surge 44% on tie-up with Microsoft to upgrade stores
4GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : remdesivir shaved five days off COVID-19 recovery time, reduced risk..
5AURORA CANNABIS INC. : Weed stocks surge as Kamala Harris vows to decriminalize pot in debate
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group