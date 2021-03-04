Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Buyout Investigation

03/04/2021 | 05:41pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PAND) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Pandion’s agreement to be acquired by Merck & Co., Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Pandion’s shareholders will receive $60.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-pandion-therapeutics-inc.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PRAH) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to PRA Health’s agreement to be acquired by ICON plc. Under the terms of the agreement, PRA Health’s shareholders will receive 0.4125 shares of ICON and $80.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-pra-health-sciences-inc.

Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ GS: TPCO) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Tribune’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Alden Global Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, Tribune’s shareholders will receive $17.25 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-tribune-publishing-company.

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ GS: PTVCA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Protective Insurance’s agreement to be acquired by The Progressive Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Protective Insurance’s shareholders will receive $23.30 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-protective-insurance-corporation.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


