SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Aditxt, Inc. Merger

01/03/2022 | 12:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Aditxt, Inc. (“Aditxt”) (NASDAQ CM: ADTX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Aditxt’s agreement to acquire AiPharma Global Holdings LLC (“AiPharma”). Under the terms of the agreement, AiPharma’s shareholders will receive a total of 44.7 million shares of Aditxt common stock and $500,000 in cash.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-aditxt-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:         

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
