SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Aditxt, Inc. Merger
01/03/2022 | 12:02pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Aditxt, Inc. (“Aditxt”) (NASDAQ CM: ADTX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Aditxt’s agreement to acquire AiPharma Global Holdings LLC (“AiPharma”). Under the terms of the agreement, AiPharma’s shareholders will receive a total of 44.7 million shares of Aditxt common stock and $500,000 in cash.