SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of American River Bankshares Merger
04/19/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating American River Bankshares (“American River”) (NASDAQ GS: AMRB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to American River’s agreement to be acquired by Bank of Marin Bancorp (“Marin Bancorp”) (NASDAQ GS: BMRC). Under the terms of the agreement, American River’s shareholders will receive 0.575 shares of Marin Bancorp per share.