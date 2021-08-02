SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Aquesta Financial Holdings, Inc. Merger
WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Aquesta Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Aquesta”) (OTC: AQFH) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Aquesta’s agreement to be acquired by United Community Banks, Inc. (“United”) (NASDAQ GS: UCBI). Under the terms of the agreement, Aquesta’s shareholders will receive either 0.6386 shares of United or $21.50 in cash for each share of Aquesta common stock they own.