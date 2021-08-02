Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Aquesta Financial Holdings, Inc. Merger

08/02/2021 | 03:17pm EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Aquesta Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Aquesta”) (OTC: AQFH) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Aquesta’s agreement to be acquired by United Community Banks, Inc. (“United”) (NASDAQ GS: UCBI). Under the terms of the agreement, Aquesta’s shareholders will receive either 0.6386 shares of United or $21.50 in cash for each share of Aquesta common stock they own.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-aquesta-financial-holdings-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:         

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


HOT NEWS