SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Buyout
07/23/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (“Atlantic Capital”) (NASDAQ GS: ACBI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Atlantic Capital’s agreement to be acquired by South State Corporation (NASDAQ GS: SSB). Under the terms of the agreement, Atlantic Capital’s shareholders will receive $26.43 in cash per share.