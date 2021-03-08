Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Atlantic Power Corporation Buyout

03/08/2021 | 12:58pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Atlantic Power Corporation (“Atlantic Power”) (NYSE: AT) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Atlantic Power’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of I Squared Capital Advisors (US) LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, Atlantic Power’s shareholders will receive $3.03 in cash per share.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-atlantic-power-corporation.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:         

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com 
https://rl-legal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
