SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Atlantic Power Corporation Buyout
03/08/2021 | 12:58pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Atlantic Power Corporation (“Atlantic Power”) (NYSE: AT) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Atlantic Power’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of I Squared Capital Advisors (US) LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, Atlantic Power’s shareholders will receive $3.03 in cash per share.